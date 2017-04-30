Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

How reckless clubbing almost shattered my music dream — Adegboyega – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
How reckless clubbing almost shattered my music dream — Adegboyega – Vanguard

Vanguard

How reckless clubbing almost shattered my music dream — Adegboyega
Vanguard
It is no news that entertainers all over the world live a flamboyant and extravagant lifestyle, and Nigerian entertainers are no exception. For Adegboyega Adeyemi, an artiste who is blessed with a captivating and alluring voice which will force you to

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.