How Ribadu vowed to arrest Tafa Balogun in my office – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the weekend, spoke on the removal of former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, from office. Obasanjo said he asked Tafa Balogun to tender his resignation letter after former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, threatened to arrest him during a face-off at the presidential […]
