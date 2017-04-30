Human & material costs of Nigeria’s security inertia



Nigeria’s sluggish response to strategic and security matters in the past has seriously contributed to the loss of lives and territories. It makes one wonder and doubt the competence of the leaders and heads of security organizations including the paramilitary. Their competence today is still below par.



From those tasked with advice, formulation of policies, organisation of security and using it as an instrument to protect the citizens of the state, a lot is still desired. Destruction of properties and loss of lives resulting from actions of religious fundamentalists first reared its head in Kano in 1980. The Maitatsine sect activities could not be nipped in the bud. It later engulfed the whole city and caught people unawares. The city later turned to a war zone, beyond the capabilities of the police. The soldiers of 3rd Brigade had to engage the religious combatants and the war lasted for over one week. In Bulunkutu, a suburb of Maiduguri, the same situation recurred in 1982. It took men of 21st Armored Brigade over two weeks to subdue the religious fanatics. Shortly after, the religious fanatics held Yola indigenes in the then Gongola State by the jugular. Again, soldiers of 15 Mechanised brigade had to come to the rescue. In each state, there is a security council, comprising members of the armed forces, the police and the DSS as advisers to the governor. If their intelligence cells had been proactive, these catastrophes could have been avoided. In December 12, 2015, there was a clash in Zaria between an Islamic sect and the Nigerian Army- The Shiites, led by El Zakzaky in which many lives were lost. These sect members have been known to be a law onto themselves and are tolerated. They carried it too far by denying the Chief of Army Staff convoy road access. The Boko Haram terrorist activities, for example, was handled with lukewarmness and trepidation from inception. It later grew into a hydra-headed monster and a nightmare. Loss of lives and crippling of the economy in the region could have been avoided if prompt action had been taken. Today, though seemingly, Boko haram terrorists are being subdued, another calamity is brewing in the activities of the herdsmen. Like in the past, the Federal Government and most of the state governments are yet to come up with a reasonable solution, despite the fact that it has become a nationwide daily occurrence. Even the National Assembly on whom much is expended is yet to give the matter a serious attention it deserves.

On the international scene, the sad loss of Bakassi in the South-South tip of Nigeria was due to lackadaisical manner and reaction of the nation to strategic issues. With all the egg heads in the Defence, judiciary and the diplomatic organizations of the nation, Cameroon wittingly and cunningly outsmarted the nation to slice off this part of the land through the verdict of the World Court of October 2012.



Historically, Bakassi was part of Nigeria. The conduct of the nation’s negotiators with Cameroon on the border dispute put the nation at disadvantage. The development between 1971 and 1975 killed Nigeria’s historical claim to Bakassi Peninsula. In 1980, Cameroonian Gendarmeries killed a commissioned officer and four soldiers on Ikang River. This would have been a golden opportunity to settle the dispute. If Nigeria had responded spontaneously, the Cameroonian forces could have been pursued to the gates of Yaounde. With negotiations, land-less Bakassi would not have been yielded to Cameroon. But the nation under President Shehu Shagari was undecided and procrastinated. Months after, Cameroon issued a tepid apology to Nigeria. Nigeria accepted. There were negotiations and armed skirmishes between the two nations thereafter. In 1994, Cameroonian government unilaterally took the border dispute with Nigeria to the International Court of Justice at Hague for adjudication. The Chief Judge at this time was a French citizen. Nigeria had an option of refusing the Hague adjudication. But Nigerians saw it as an opportunity for junketing and lining the pockets of some individuals. The court gave its verdict on October 10, 2002. The court legitimized and promoted the interests of colonial powers at the expense of Nigeria. Had Nigeria taken appropriate action, such an unfavorable judgment could not have been foisted on the nation.

After The Hague judgment of October 2002, Nella Andem-Ewa, the then attorney-general of Cross River State, argued that “The Bakassi case should be a wake-up call on the need for Nigeria to review its foreign policies, continental and transcontinental alliances, redefine its national interests and ascertain its position and influence within the comity of nations.”

Let also look at attacks on Nigerians in other African countries which have been on for years and on the rise. Nigerian nationals in Cameroon have become used to the attacks and molestation from the Gendarmeries. Nigerians are major victims of Xenophobic attacks in South Africa. It is becoming an incessant occurrence in even smaller towns of South Africa. Nigerian citizens, with the resident permit, are being hounded and murdered.

Africans, including Nigerian students, are being singled out and subjected to racist attacks in India. Recently, five Nigerian students were arrested when an Indian national in the neighborhood that has many Nigerians disappeared. They were accused of cannibalism, believed to have butchered and consumed the boy. They were brutalized; their homes vandalized and charged to court. Some hours later, the missing boy walked home. He died later from an overdose of drugs. The Nigerians charged to court are yet to be released. A similar incident occurred in 2013. The Indian government offered an apology and promised to compensate the victims involved. It is unknown if that has been fulfilled

For how long will the Federal Government of Nigeria allow its nationals to be subjected to unnecessary molestation, brutalisation, and murder by other countries, even when their nationals enjoy good hospitality in Nigeria? Those affected in those countries do not even get sympathy from Nigerian diplomats in the countries they are domiciled. Over the years, the Federal Government’s docility or belated and unenthused action is inadequate to caution the erring countries that their apathetic actions are unacceptable. The Federal Government may have to go beyond rhetoric.

Back home, armed robbery is almost becoming an acceptable norm, while kidnapping is becoming the fastest growing industry. The activities of the herdsmen have become inimical to the well-being of the populace. Members of the security organizations in the country are yet to justify their wages. The state remains the only organization that can provide the two services that allow a society to grow – security and welfare. No other organization can provide these services simultaneously. Possession of a standing military force, in the form of armed and specialized services, is central to the concept of the modern state system. As a corollary, one of the indicators of a failing state is its inability to monopolize or exercise the use of force for the achievement of national security.

Armed robbers are improving in skills and handling of weapons. Those going after them should be equipped with armored SUVs, open Toyota Hilux and other soft picks up vans are no more adequate to combat criminals and their approach no longer deters them during the pursuit. Rather, security men are exposed to danger when under ambush attack.

With technology and conscientiousness of the security forces tasked with anti-kidnapping, this illicit trade should have been stamped out or rendered unprofitable. There are equipment that will locate callers within seconds and could lead to the location of the mobile phone even if switched off. In 1993, the Columbian drug trafficker and Narco-Terrorist, Pablo Escobar, while on the run made a call from his cell phone; the coordinates of his location were established in seconds. That was 24 years ago.



The militants have realized that being used to operations in the riverine areas, they can be invincible and operate without much hindrance in Lagos. The members of the security council, comprising seasoned members of the armed forces and Commissioners of Police with about 30 years on the job should be proactive and come up with tactical plans that will permanently keep the hoodlums out. They will become bolder and more daring each time they succeed. This will also encourage others to join the trade. There is no terrain that is inaccessible. The whole area has to be dominated by aggressive patrols at all times. This brings us to the issue of State Police. The implementation of State Police should be addressed. The opponents of this very useful arrangement will always argue that the state governors will abuse it as if Federal Government doesn’t abuse the use of the Federal Police but they will still carry out their duties of safeguarding lives and property to the best of their ability. One can imagine the chaos if the Federal Police is scrapped because the powers that be misuse it.

Civilization often brings clash between modernization and tradition. For years, pastoral migration has been a way of life for cattle Fulani herdsmen. With growth in population, increase in farming activities, increase in the cattle trade, change becomes inevitable. Modern pastoral farming is carried out in branches. It’s more economical, less physically demanding, reduces exposure to health hazards and eliminates clashes which most times result in loss of lives between the herdsmen and farm owners. Cattle rearing should be confined to ranches. Movement of cattle and other animals from one location to the other should be by train or trailers. In most cases, the herdsmen and farmers do not understand each other and their objectives are at variance. Safeguarding their means of livelihood is of paramount importance to them and they may employ any means which often result to calamities.



The best strategy is the employment of defense, economy and diplomacy to achieve policy objectives of a nation state. Nigeria played a major role in the liberation of Zimbabwe and South Africa, amongst others in the 70s, 80s and up till 1994 when majority rule became the order of the day in South Africa. Nigeria should and must put a stop to the oppression and murder of her citizens living abroad.





Ayo-Vaughan, a retired Army brigadier-general, wrote in from Lagos





