Human trafkicers arrested by FRSC
The Federal Road Safety Corps, on Saturday, said it arrested a vehicle for overloading and broken windscreen, which was later discovered to be occupied by suspected child traffickers with minors heading to an unknown destination. The Head, Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, in a statement, stated that the vehicle, a silver Ford Galaxy …
