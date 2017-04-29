I am not jealous of Tekno – Iyanya
Hip hop singer, Iyanya has insisted he is not jealous of Tekno’s success and says he is not surprised at how his career has risen. Tekno has signed onto the Triple MG record label, which Iyanya left to pitch his tent with Mavin Records. When asked in an interview with Punch, if he is envious …
