Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I am not jealous of Tekno – Iyanya

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Hip hop singer, Iyanya has insisted he is not jealous of Tekno’s success and says he is not surprised at how his career has risen. Tekno has signed onto the Triple MG record label, which Iyanya left to pitch his tent with Mavin Records. When asked in an interview with Punch, if he is envious …

The post I am not jealous of Tekno – Iyanya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.