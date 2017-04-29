I am not jealous of Tekno – Iyanya

Hip hop singer, Iyanya has insisted he is not jealous of Tekno’s success and says he is not surprised at how his career has risen. Tekno has signed onto the Triple MG record label, which Iyanya left to pitch his tent with Mavin Records. When asked in an interview with Punch, if he is envious […]

I am not jealous of Tekno – Iyanya

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

