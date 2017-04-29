Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I believe that God will present the right man to me at the right time – Rita Dominic – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
I believe that God will present the right man to me at the right time – Rita Dominic – NAIJ.COM

NAIJ.COM

I believe that God will present the right man to me at the right time – Rita Dominic
NAIJ.COM
Rita Dominic is one of Nigeria's most-beloved actresses who has been giving us good films for years.. She recently opened up about why she is still single at 41 years old. In an interview with Schick magazine, she said she could have been married but
Why I'm still single – Actress Rita DominicDaily Post Nigeria

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.