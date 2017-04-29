Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I kept my promise to Americans – Donald Trump – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments

I kept my promise to Americans – Donald Trump
Vanguard
The president of the United State of America, Donald Trump on Saturday said that he has kept his campaign promises to the people of Americans. He made the remark while addressing citizens of American, exposing his achievements since he took over from …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.