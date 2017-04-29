“I thought it would be easier” | President Trump’s 100 days in photos

President Donald Trump hits 100 days in the White House and there are hundreds of images that paint the visual…

Read » “I thought it would be easier” | President Trump’s 100 days in photos on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

