'I was a victim of Edo land grabbers'

Vanguard

Benin-City-based Rev.Leonard Aifesehi Ohenhen says the ban of Community Development Associations (CDAs) by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare 11, will bring to an end the activities of land grabbers in Edo State. “The pronouncement by the Benin monarch …



and more »