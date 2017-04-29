I will name actresses who ‘suck me’ when I’m asleep – Nollywood actor, Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has threatened to name actresses who usually suck his bosom while on movie locations in Enugu, warning them to stay off his bosom. Maduagwu, who took to his instagram page frowned at the fact that these actresses do not take “permission” from him before pouncing on his bosoms. The post …

The post I will name actresses who 'suck me' when I'm asleep – Nollywood actor, Maduagwu

