I will soon reveal how I replaced Jonathan with Buhari – Tinubu

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that he is writing a book in which he will reveal how he removed Goodluck Jonathan as president. Tinubu said this Friday during the launch of ‘Against the Run of Play’, a book by Olusegun Adeniyi. The former Lagos State Governor […]

I will soon reveal how I replaced Jonathan with Buhari – Tinubu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

