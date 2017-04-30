Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Wish Obasanjo Will Never Retire – Ribadu

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

I Wish Obasanjo Will Never Retire – Ribadu

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, has praised the former president for his leadership achievements in the country, adding that Obasanjo contributed immensely to his personal career.“Things really happened during that period and there were a couple of difficult moments because 99 per cent of the people we arrested were Peoples Democratic Party members.

“He (Obasanjo) exercised self-restraint; he refused to interfere with the day-to-day running of the EFCC. Obasanjo is a living proof that hard work does not kill. I wish he would never retire. You can’t afford to retire.”

The post I Wish Obasanjo Will Never Retire – Ribadu appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.