I Wish Obasanjo Will Never Retire – Ribadu

A former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, has praised the former president for his leadership achievements in the country, adding that Obasanjo contributed immensely to his personal career. “Things really happened during that period and there were a couple of difficult moments because 99 per cent of the people we arrested were Peoples Democratic Party members.

“He (Obasanjo) exercised self-restraint; he refused to interfere with the day-to-day running of the EFCC. Obasanjo is a living proof that hard work does not kill. I wish he would never retire. You can’t afford to retire.”

