#ICYMI: Kemen has been calling me but I don’t want to speak with him – TBoss (WATCH)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu popularly known as TBoss featured as a guest on Rubbin Minds on Channels…

Read » #ICYMI: Kemen has been calling me but I don’t want to speak with him – TBoss (WATCH) on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

