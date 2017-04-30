Igbo group demands bail of Kanu’s colleagues

An Igbo socio-political pressure group, Nzuko Umunna, yesterday called on the Federal Government to extend the bail granted leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to his colleagues, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi, as earlier allowed by the court.

The call was made in a statement signed by Coordinator and Secretary of the group Mr. Paschal Mbanefo and Mrs. Ngozi Odumuko. Nzuko Umunna noted that while they join other well-meaning Nigerians to welcome the smooth perfection of bail granted Kanu, they demand that the gesture be extended to his colleagues who were previously granted bail by the court.

Part of the statement read: “Nzuko Umunna salutes the timely response of the South East senators Caucus especially Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and also the two others who signed the bail bond for the release of Kanu, Tochukwu Uchendu, Jewish Chief High Priest, Immanuel-El Shalom Oka-Ben Madu.

“As we welcome Kanu’s bail, we wish to state clearly that it will be recalled that Nzuko Umunna has earlier called for unconditional release of Kanu and his colleagues and we are not reneging on that until justice is seen to have been done.

“We wish to reiterate our stand that the rights of Kanu and his colleagues must be respected and that the government should, as a matter of fact, look into the numerous issues that have given rise to the unprecedented upsurge in agitations in the Southeast, instead of using brutal force to suppress peaceful protests.”

