Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ikoyigate: Don’t make public your findings, Akinyemi tells Osinbajo panel – Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Ikoyigate: Don’t make public your findings, Akinyemi tells Osinbajo panel – Nigeria Today

Nigeria Today

Ikoyigate: Don't make public your findings, Akinyemi tells Osinbajo panel
Nigeria Today
Former External Affairs Minister and Deputy Chairman 2014 National Conference Professor A. Bolaji Akinyemi has called on the Osinbajo Panel not to make public their findings on National Intelligence Agency (NIA)money discovered in Ikoyi . Munguno …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.