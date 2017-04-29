Ilie Nastase apologises to Serena Williams over Racist Comment
Embed from Getty Images Romanian tennis legend Ilie Nastase has apologized for derogatory comments about Serena Williams and for a foul-mouthed Fed Cup tirade that saw him suspended by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). He, however, had another pop at Britain’s Johanna Konta, who was left in tears during last weekend’s combustible Fed tie. “My words during […]
