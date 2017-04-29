Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘I’ll Soon Give The True Account of 2015 Elections’ – Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

‘I’ll Soon Give The True Account of 2015 Elections’ – Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he will give a personal account of what happened in the 2015 presidential election soon. According to reports from The Cable Nigeria, the immediate past president took to his Twitter account to indicate that the accounts of what transpired in the election by some respondents in the book were false.…

The post ‘I’ll Soon Give The True Account of 2015 Elections’ – Goodluck Ebele Jonathan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.