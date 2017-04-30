I’m not corrupt, don’t like money – Amaechi [VIDEO] – Daily Post Nigeria
I'm not corrupt, don't like money – Amaechi [VIDEO]
The Minister of Aviation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared he is not corrupt and does not like money. Featuring on Channels Television, the former Governor of Rivers State disclosed why Nigerians are of the impression that he is a corrupt individual …
