I’m not corrupt, don’t like money – Amaechi [VIDEO]

The Minister of Aviation, Rotimi Amaechi, has declared he is not corrupt and does not like money. Featuring on Channels Television, the former Governor of Rivers State disclosed why Nigerians are of the impression that he is a corrupt individual. According to Amaechi, “Is my honesty in doubt? I have told Nigerians and I repeat […]

I’m not corrupt, don’t like money – Amaechi [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

