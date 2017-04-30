I’m Ready for Super Eagles – Onuoha – Vanguard
I'm Ready for Super Eagles – Onuoha
A Nigeria born footballer, Randy Onuoha, currently playing for Neftochimic Burgas in The Netherlands has declared his readiness to fight for a shirt in the Super Eagles. Randy Onuoha. Onuoha said it would be of great honour for him to play for his …
