I’m that creepy lizard you fall in love with – Zainab Zamani

By Ayo Onikoyi

US-based Nigerian model Zainab Zamani is setting the Instagram on fire. No day passes without the beautiful and curvy ebony sensation posting a picture that ultimately starts a riot of comments. And you can bet your last buck that most of the comments are as wild as they are punchy.

Recently, the model posted what looked like some nude pictures of herself in different positions and as expected the comments started to flow again, but many didn’t fancy her going to the edge. But the model expected it and replied with her own wonderful thoughts

“ I know some dumb person would say some shit. I was not naked I totally had glitter on me and If I was, I would love every bit of it, stay in your lane,” she shot back

Definitely, sure of herself, she added, “I am that creepy lizard you fall in love with”

But why would Zainab want to go unclad when clad she’s still some sight for sore eyes?

The post I’m that creepy lizard you fall in love with – Zainab Zamani appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

