Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

INEC PVC update in Imo: Exercise still records low turn out, three days after – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
INEC PVC update in Imo: Exercise still records low turn out, three days after – Guardian (blog)

Guardian (blog)

INEC PVC update in Imo: Exercise still records low turn out, three days after
Guardian (blog)
Three days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials commenced Permanent voters Cards (PVCs) registration exercise in the 27 Local Councils' headquarters in Imo State, on Thursday, the exercise is still recording very low

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.