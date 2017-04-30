INEC PVC update in Imo: Exercise still records low turn out, three days after – Guardian (blog)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Guardian (blog)
|
INEC PVC update in Imo: Exercise still records low turn out, three days after
Guardian (blog)
Three days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials commenced Permanent voters Cards (PVCs) registration exercise in the 27 Local Councils' headquarters in Imo State, on Thursday, the exercise is still recording very low …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!