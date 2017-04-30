INEC PVC update in Imo: Exercise still records low turn out, three days after



… LASIEC Commences Distribution Of Permanent Voter Cards

Three days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials commenced Permanent voters Cards (PVCs) registration exercise in the 27 Local Councils’ headquarters in Imo State, on Thursday, the exercise is still recording very low turn out.

The Guardian gathered that aside the low awareness campaign by the commission’s officials, apathy also contributed.Intending voters also complained of distance from their homes to council headquarters. They said the exercise should take place at the 305 INEC recognised political wards in the state.

Most registration points were empty, as people failed to turn out. Only INEC officials and a hand full of people were seen.But in a meeting with stakeholders, prior to the exercise, the state’s Administrative Secretary, Charles Ezema Nnanyelugo, said enough personnel would be deployed to the council headquarters in the state, throughout the duration of the exercise, though it would only be for those within the categories.

He later led a roadshow in some streets in Owerri, as well as sponsored drama presentations.The state INEC chieftain said the local council authorities at Mbaitoli provided a place for the exercise.

And in Lagos State, the State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has commenced the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) across the 245 Registration Area Centres (RACs) of the state, ahead the July 22 Local Government election.

In a statement signed by its Head, Public Affairs, Oladapo Olatunde, the commission said the arrangement is in line with partnership between the Lagos office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and LASIEC, which would avail registered voters yet to collect their PVCs another opportunity to do so from Saturday, April 22.

The collaboration between the two, he added, is aimed at facilitating easy collection of PVCs by registered voters that are yet to collect their cards.

He said: “According to a report from INEC, about 1.4million PVCs are still awaiting collection in the state. This huge number of PVCs that are yet to be collected by their owners prompted the partnership between the Lagos State office of INEC and LASIEC, so that such a huge number of eligible registered voters might not be disenfranchised in the forthcoming council election scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2017.“The distribution of the PVCs, scheduled for five Saturdays, which commenced on April 22, 2017 will end on Saturday, May 20, 2017.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

