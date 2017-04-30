Report: Iran becomes self-sufficient in gas production – Fox News
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
AzerNews
|
Report: Iran becomes self-sufficient in gas production
Fox News
TEHRAN, Iran – Iran's official IRNA news agency is saying the country has become self-sufficient in producing the amount of gas the country requires on a daily basis. The report says President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday inaugurated a new refinery that …
New refinery to make Iran petrol self-sufficient
Iran self-sufficient in petrol production, aims to export
Iran launches major gasoline production project
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!