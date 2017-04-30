Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Isiaka Adeleke: APC blasts Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf over threat to life claim

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Isiaka Adeleke: APC blasts Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf over threat to life claim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has condemned a statement issued on behalf of Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuf, on the threat to his life, following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke. APC Director of Publicity, Research and Strategy, Kunle Oyatomi, in a statement on Sunday said “this is a […]

Isiaka Adeleke: APC blasts Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf over threat to life claim

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.