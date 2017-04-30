Isiaka Adeleke: Osun to probe Senator’s death, condemns violence during burial
Osun State Government says it is still in shock and great pain over the demise of Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke. This is contained in a statement issued by Government at the House in Osogbo on Sunday. Hide quoted text The statement recalled that Adeleke was a prominent son of the state, its first democratically elected […]
