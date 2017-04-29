Iyanya Singer says he is not jealous of Tekno – Pulse Nigeria
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Information Nigeria
|
Iyanya Singer says he is not jealous of Tekno
Pulse Nigeria
Iyanya wants you to know that he is very happy for Tekno and wishes him more success in his musical career. Published: 27 minutes ago; Vwovwe Egbo. Print; eMail · Iyanya play. Iyanya. (Kelechi Amadi-Obi) …
I am not jealous of Tekno – Iyanya
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!