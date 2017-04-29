ODM cancels Oburu, Ranguma wins – Daily Nation
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Daily Nation
|
ODM cancels Oburu, Ranguma wins
Daily Nation
Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma gives a speech at Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu on January 10, 2017. He will contest for the governorship position as an independent candidate. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
I was rigged out, not conceded Kisumu ticket-Ranguma
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!