JAMB: 1.5 Million Candidates Register For 2017 UTME

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it had so far registered 1.5 million candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.

This disclosure was made by the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, in an interview with pressmen on Saturday at side line of activities marking the pre-JAMB mock examinations.

Oloyede said, “So far, it has even been better than our expectation, it was a mock, the intention was to test the technology and it proved to be perfect. “I think from what we are seeing, we are more than ready for the main examination. “At least 90 percent of the examination centres have reported positively, there has been proper downloading and preparation; even after the exam, we had uploaded responses of 80 per cent. “We have done it to show that what works elsewhere across the world should work in Nigeria; we believe we can do it efficiently; we will continue to do our best. “We have registered over 1.5 million candidates in less than five weeks; we believe that the reality we have put in place is good enough.’’

Oloyede said that 633 centres were used to conduct the mock examination for 153, 000 candidates across the country.

