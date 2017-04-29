JAMB 2017 Mock Exam Holds Today – See Updates from Candidates

Remember that the 1st Mock Exam was a total disaster on JAMB’s Part as all their systems totally crumbled to pressure. Nevertheless, the 2nd Mock Exam to test how prepared JAMB is for the coming 2017 UTME, which starts from 13th May, is currently in progress. This is the 2nd, and maybe the final chance …

