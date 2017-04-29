JAMB registers over 1. 5 million candidates – Guardian (blog)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Guardian (blog)
|
JAMB registers over 1. 5 million candidates
Guardian (blog)
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it had so far registered 1.5 million candidates for the 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country. The Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this in an …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!