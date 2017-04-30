Jide Bademosi U-19 Cricket tournament: How underdogs proved bookmakers wrong

By Jacob Ajom

It was never considered to be tough for some; while for others, the South West U-19 Cricket tournament, named after one of the icons and forerunners of the sport in the country, Professor Jide Bademosi was meant to be a Herculean task.

The Jide Bademosi Cricket tournament, sponsored by Energy and Mineral Resources, EMR, couldn’t have had a better setting than the Liberty Stadium Cricket Oval in Ibadan. Cricket enthusiasts in the ancient city made a feast of it as old friendships were revived while new ones were cultivated.

Four states including Lagos, Ogun, Osun and host Oyo were the only states that were able to raise teams for the developmental tournament. Lagos, considered as the Mecca of Nigeria cricket was touted as pre-tournament favourites. But when hostilities began on April 20, early signals were sent across the city of Ibadan and beyond, particularly by Team Oyo, who romped to a 118-run victory over an ambitious Team Ogun. Captain of the victorious Oyo state team, Runsewe Sulaiman posted a man-of-the-match performance as he scored half century, 53 in the match.

Lagos overran Osun by a whopping 10-wicket victory. Muhammed Moshood (Lagos State) was named Man-of-the-Match for his brilliant bowling.

The trend took a dramatic turn on match day two as Team Ogun tamed their much fancied opponents from Lagos.

Lagos surprisingly managed to score 68 runs for 9 wickets in 40 overs. The doggedness of 12years old Abdulkareem Ridwan who top scored for Lagos State with 11runs off 82balls could not save them from the rejuvenated Ogun State bowlers.

Osun on the other hand gave Oyo the length and breadth to operate as the Oluyole Boys thrashed them with an unassailable 404 runs in 40 overs

Skipper of Oyo State and Nigerian youth international Runsewe Sulaimon led his team again with an impressive 104runs off 65balls. Another Nigeria international Akachukwu Chima missed out on a chance to score his maiden century ending on 98runs off 72balls.

Oyo State defeated Osun State by 363runs to go top of the table after 2games each.

With Oyo and Ogun ending the league as firs and second respectively, the two sides met again in the final. For the second consecutive time, Oyo stopped Ogun in their tracks with resounding 78-run victory to lift the coveted trophy named the Jide Bademosi Cup.

Apart from carting home the overall trophy, Team Oyo also swept the individual prizes.

Akachukwu Chima won the Saheed Akolade prize as the cricketer of the series. He also won the bowler of the series and his captain, Runsewe Sulaimon won the batsman of the series. Wicket keeper of the series was Soebi Femi.

In his remark, Professor Jide Bdemosi who was the guest of honour praised the efforts of the organisers, particularly, the sponsors, Energy and Mineral Resources for electing to honour him with an annual tournament. “I am particularly delighted that this developmental tournament is named after me. My appeal is for the young cricketers not to forget their studies. They must continue with their studies while they play cricket,” said the aged academician.

In his address, Chairman of EMR, Seye Fadahunsi said his company considered it a privilege to play a role in the organisation of the tournament for budding cricketers. “When we consider the high moral and professional values that have been espoused by Professor Jide Bademosi, we are pleased that he has been gracious enough to allow the Cup named after him.”

