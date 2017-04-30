JMPD recruiting 1‚500 new officers to fight crime in Johannesburg – Times LIVE
Times LIVE
JMPD recruiting 1‚500 new officers to fight crime in Johannesburg
Times LIVE
The Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is recruiting 1‚500 new officers to bolster visible policing and fight crime in the city. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Mayoral committee member for safety Michael Sun said on Sunday that …
