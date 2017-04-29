Jonathan responsible for his defeat to Buhari in 2015 – Ijaw Group

Prominent Ijaw groups and elders have told former President Goodluck Jonathan, to take responsibility for his defeat in the 2015 presidential election. According to the them, Jonathan should stop blaming the North for any conspiracy. Two prominent Ijaw groups, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Worldwide and the Ijaw National Congress (INC) including some Ijaw leaders, said […]

Jonathan responsible for his defeat to Buhari in 2015 – Ijaw Group

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

