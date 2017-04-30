Joshua: Fans Want To See Me Face Fury

Anthony Joshua is itching to face undefeated Brit Tyson Fury, after he beat Wladimir Klitschko to add the WBA and IBO belts to his IBF belt.

Joshua overcame a sixth round knockdown to knockdown Klitschko in the 11th round of their Wembley showdown.

The Brit, who has now won all 19 of his professional bouts called out Fury and is certain that’s what the fans want to see.

He told SSN HQ: “I do [think that is the fight the British public wants to see] and that’s why I mentioned it because it’s not as if I’m calling out someone random or drawing attention to someone random.

“I have heard and seen people talking and it seems like it is heading in that direction.

“I just like to entertain and if that’s a fight that will bring entertainment to the sport again, I would love to be involved in another dust-up but this time it would be two Brits coming together.”

