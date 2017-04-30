Joshua: I Intend To Keep Improving

Anthony Joshua believes character was the key to his win over Klitschko and has warned the heavyweight division, he’ll continue to improve.

The Olympic gold medalist stormed to a 19th straight professional win on Saturday at Wembley, but had to overcome a knockdown to win the game.

Klitschko was knocked down in the fifth round and replied with a knockdown of his own in the sixth round.

“This is boxing – I’m only going to improve,” Joshua – who not only retained his IBF title but also won the WBA ‘super’ belt too – told Sky Sports Box Office.

“Sometimes you can be a phenomenal boxer but this sport is about character. When you go to the trenches, that’s when you find out who you really are.

“In this small little ring there’s nowhere to hide. As I said from the get-go, it will be a boxing classic and the best man will win. There’s no complications with boxing – anyone can do this.

“I came out and I won – that’s how far I had to dig. I didn’t go into a 12-round slug-fest and struggle to beat Klitschko. I came back and fought my heart out.”

Joshua also paid tribute to his fallen opponent and says he is a role model for the boxing world.

“As boxing states, you leave your ego at the door and respect your opponent, so a massive shout-out to Wladimir Klitschko for taking part,” the Englishman added during his post-fight interview.

“I’m not going to say too much in case he wants to come back and fight me again, but in terms of the boxing Hall of Fame and the boxing arena, he’s a role model in and out of the ring.

“I’ve got nothing but love and respect for anyone who steps inside the ring.

“I’m a little bit emotional now because I know I’ve got doubters who think I can’t do this and I can’t do that. But I dig deep.”

