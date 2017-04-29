Joshua Knocks Out Klitschko To Win Wembley Showdown

Anthony Joshua overcame a knockdown to knockout Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round and win at Wembley.

The Ukrainian boxer looked set to end Joshua’s unbeaten run when he floored him in the sixth round, but the British boxer came back with a flurry of punches in the 11th round to see off the 41-year-old.

The 27-year-old held on to his IBF belt and also claimed the WBA ‘super’ belt at Wembley in front of 90,000 spectators.

Joshua took a lot of heavy punches and dealt some of his own, as he floored Klitschko in the fifth round. The former heavyweight champion shook it off.

Klitschko let out a flurry of punches in the sixth and stalked the IBF champion, until he floored him.

Joshua was fighting the longest fight of his career. He landed two big right hands in the ninth round , but he got hit with a heavy right from Klitschko in the 10th.

Joshua came into the 11th round looking to end the fight with a knockout, and his uppercut floored Klitschko.

Joshua ruthlessly finished off his dazed foe, flooring him again with more savage shots, and referee David Fields signalled the finish to spark scenes of relieved celebration.

