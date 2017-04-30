Pages Navigation Menu

Joshua stops Klitschko in 11th round at Wembley

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Anthony Joshua added the WBA belt to his IBF title with an 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling fight on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Joshua was knocked down in round six but twice had Klitschko on the canvas in the penultimate round before the referee stepped in. Not only did the 27-year-old retain the IBF World Heavyweight Championship, Joshua remains undefeated as a professional, with 19 victories.

