Anthony Joshua tipped to be bigger than David Beckham after win over Wladimir Klitschko – Fox Sports
Anthony Joshua tipped to be bigger than David Beckham after win over Wladimir Klitschko
CHAMP Anthony Joshua's stunning heavyweight win catapulted him towards boxing's billionaire bracket — but he hasn't forgotten the bill at his local laundrette. The British ring sensation pocketed $AUD26 million from his thrilling victory over Wladimir …
