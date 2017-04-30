Anthony Joshua tipped to be bigger than David Beckham after win over Wladimir Klitschko – Fox Sports

Pages Navigation Menu

Anthony Joshua tipped to be bigger than David Beckham after win over Wladimir Klitschko

Anthony Joshua tipped to be bigger than David Beckham after win over Wladimir Klitschko
CHAMP Anthony Joshua's stunning heavyweight win catapulted him towards boxing's billionaire bracket — but he hasn't forgotten the bill at his local laundrette. The British ring sensation pocketed $AUD26 million from his thrilling victory over Wladimir …
