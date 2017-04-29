Kaduna, Imo, Rivers, Delta, Ogun to build mini-solar plants

Five states are to build solar-powered mini-grids to aid the Federal Government’s efforts at improving electricity generation and supply.

The states are Kaduna, Imo, Rivers, Delta and Ogun. They are partnering with GreenElec, a France-based solar energy solution provider.

GreenElec’s President, Marvel Hochet, said the use of solar-powered mini grids, would help in increasing access to electricity in Nigeria, as well as boost the energy mix initiative introduced by the Federal Government.

He said pilot studies on the use of solar power on major highways, bridges, and streets have been conducted in Imo, Delta, Rivers and Ogun States.

He added that efforts are ongoing to provide solar-powered mini-grids in many communities in the states, which will enable them use solar power for growth.

He said building mini-grids in the five states would reduce pressure on the national grid, which, according to him, has suffered neglect over time.

He said the solar-powered mini-grids would be fitted with panels produced in France, along with strong batteries, poles and network, among other components, adding that they cannot be broken.

The post Kaduna, Imo, Rivers, Delta, Ogun to build mini-solar plants appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

