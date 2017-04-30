Kemen Has Called Me Over 15 Times But I’m Not Ready To Talk To Him – Tboss Reveals
Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Tokunbo Idowu a.k.a TBoss, was a guest today on Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Uchendu’s ‘rubbin minds’ that aired this afternoon on Channels. In the interview, TBoss talked about her fellow housemate Kemen, AY the comedian’s joke about her and Kemen and Reuben Abati’s article. On Kemen, TBoss talked about how …
The post Kemen Has Called Me Over 15 Times But I’m Not Ready To Talk To Him – Tboss Reveals appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!