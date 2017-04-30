Kenya’s history of election violence may repeat itself – The Star, Kenya
The Star, Kenya
Kenya's history of election violence may repeat itself
The Star, Kenya
In the last few weeks Kenya has seen an increase in intra-party political violence, especially during the party primaries, which began on April 13. Nominated candidates are one step into the office they are seeking. In some cases, especially in cases …
