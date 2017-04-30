Klopp sets Liverpool wins target for top four – ESPN FC
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
ESPN FC
|
Klopp sets Liverpool wins target for top four
ESPN FC
Jurgen Klopp believes Dejan Lovren's best years are still ahead of him after he signed a new long-term deal at Liverpool. With an injury ravaged squad, Craig Burley debates if Liverpool can challenge for a title next season without more transfers …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!