Kogi: Labour cancels 2017 May Day celebration, blames Governor Bello

Labour in Kogi State has cancelled 2017 May Day celebration. The workers said this was due to government’s handling of members’ welfare by the Yahaya Bello administration. The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka and his Trade Union Congress, (TUC), counterpart, Comrade Ojo Ronti, announced the cancellation in a statement […]

Kogi: Labour cancels 2017 May Day celebration, blames Governor Bello

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

