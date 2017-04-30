Kogi: Labour cancels 2017 May Day celebration, blames Governor Bello
Labour in Kogi State has cancelled 2017 May Day celebration. The workers said this was due to government’s handling of members’ welfare by the Yahaya Bello administration. The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka and his Trade Union Congress, (TUC), counterpart, Comrade Ojo Ronti, announced the cancellation in a statement […]
Kogi: Labour cancels 2017 May Day celebration, blames Governor Bello
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!