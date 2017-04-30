Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kogi: Labour cancels 2017 May Day celebration, blames Governor Bello

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Kogi: Labour cancels 2017 May Day celebration, blames Governor Bello

Labour in Kogi State has cancelled 2017 May Day celebration. The workers said this was due to government’s handling of members’ welfare by the Yahaya Bello administration. The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Onuh Edoka and his Trade Union Congress, (TUC), counterpart, Comrade Ojo Ronti, announced the cancellation in a statement […]

Kogi: Labour cancels 2017 May Day celebration, blames Governor Bello

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.