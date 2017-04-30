Kyambadde vouches for Chinese on petty trade

Minister for Trade and Industry Amelia Kyambadde has backed Chinese businessman in the country who are under fire for being involved in petty trade.

Kyambadde told MPs there is no provision in the law excluding foreigners from carrying out trade in the country. She told the parliamentary committee on trade that when cabinet reviewed the Trade Act, it found no basis for excluding foreigners engaged in petty trade.

Kyambadde was defending the Shs110bn budget allocation for her ministry. Days ago, traders on Market street in Kampala protested the involvement of Chinese in retail trade in Uganda. Traders accused the government of laxity in addressing the situation. MPs tasked Kyambadde to on the steps she has taken to stem the influx of Chinese traders into Uganda.

The post Kyambadde vouches for Chinese on petty trade appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

