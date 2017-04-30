Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kyambadde vouches for Chinese on petty trade

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Business, Uganda | 0 comments

Kyambadde vouches for Chinese on petty trade

Minister for Trade and Industry Amelia Kyambadde has backed Chinese businessman in the country who are under fire for being involved in petty trade.

Kyambadde told MPs there is no provision in the law excluding foreigners from carrying out trade in the country. She told the parliamentary committee on trade that when cabinet reviewed the Trade Act, it found no basis for excluding foreigners engaged in petty trade.

Kyambadde was defending the Shs110bn budget allocation for her ministry. Days ago, traders on Market street in Kampala protested the involvement of Chinese in retail trade in Uganda. Traders accused the government of laxity in addressing the situation. MPs tasked Kyambadde to on the steps she has taken to stem the influx of Chinese traders into Uganda.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Kyambadde vouches for Chinese on petty trade appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.