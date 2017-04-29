Lagos State Government to Dethrone Traditional rulers found aiding Kidnappers

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Muslim Folami said during the ministerial briefing in commemoration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s second year in office that the state will dethrone any traditional ruler found aiding kidnappers in the state “Intelligence reveals that some of these Baales, particularly from Ikorodu and Ishawo collaborate with the miscreants to […]

