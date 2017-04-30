Lagos state govt could prosecute her husband for wife battery

The attack on Mercy Aigbe by her husband took place on Easter Sunday, so she has had time to heal. And according to new reports, Lagos state government might prosecute the actress’ husband, Lanre Gentry, after she dragged him to the Lagos Ministry of Women Affairs for the alleged battery. The state agency responsible for …

