Lai Mohammed goofs over 'Best Jollof Rice' question
Naija News
Lai Mohammed goofs over 'Best Jollof Rice' question
Naija News
Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stunned CNN audience yesterday when he said the best Jollof rice is prepared in Senegal. A claim that seriously weakened the 'Nigeria First' mantra meant to encourage patronage Nigerian goods …
