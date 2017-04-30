Liz Benson, Kate Henshaw, Paul Obazele, others reunite in Busted

By Benjamin Njoku

After her impressive performance in Stephanie Linus-Okereke’s award-winning film, “Dry”, legendary actress, Liz Benson is back on the trenches again, featuring in a new movie, “Busted” that is bound to raise the bar in Nollywood when it’s finally released into the market.

The movie, produced by Lisa Onu, with Executive producer as Ifeanyinwa Face Ikuku is directed by Pat Oghre and Damijo Efe-Young. It also stars top Nollywood actors such as Kate Henshaw, Tony Umez, Paul Obazele, I.K Ugbonna, Lisa Onu, Brian Okwara and Chika Okpara among others.

A controversial love story, ‘Busted’ tells the story of Queen, a girl child born into a decent home but whose father’s strictness and mother’s ignorance led her into the arms of a maid who changed her entire being. Now as a grown woman, unknown to her parents, Queen has a different understanding to life and has taken to a new lifestyle.

She eventually meets ‘The Love of her life’, Blessing; another beautiful young lady who willingly surrenders to the lifestyle due to the economic hardship. Unfortunately for the lovers, the Nigerian law sector has passed a bill in the constitution against the act of same sex marriage. Ignoring the Biblical belief and what the society thinks of them, the law becomes the tussle that leads to the test of their love.

The post Liz Benson, Kate Henshaw, Paul Obazele, others reunite in Busted appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

